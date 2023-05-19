Seat sharing among MVA partners will be decided on merit: Congress leader Nana Patole

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole on Friday said that seat-sharing among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners for the next year's Lok Sabha elections which is yet to be finalised will be decided on the basis of merit and will be discussed in the committee.

"Soon this matter will be resolved. There is a meeting of senior Congress leaders on the 21st of May, and we will send our 3 leaders to it. All seats will be decided on the basis of merit and will be discussed in the committee," Patole said while talking to ANI.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the formula for the sharing of the seats is yet to be decided but the number of 19 seats that the Shiv Sena (undivided) won in the last election will remain with his party.

"The Shiv Sena (undivided) won 18 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and one in Daman and Diu in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Even though some of the sitting MPs have defected, the seats were won by the Shiv Sena and they will remain with us," he said talking to reporters in Nanded.

The undivided Shiv Sena won 18 seats in the last general elections in the state, but 13 of the MPs shifted allegiance to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde following his rebellion against the party leadership.

