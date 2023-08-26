Section 144 imposed, internet services suspended in Haryana's Nuh ahead of 'shobha yatra'

Gurugram, Aug 26 The district administration in Haryana's Nuh on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in an area, as Hindu organisations were adamant to take out a Shobha Yatra (religious procession) on August 28 despite the administration denying permission for it.

Internet services have also been suspended from August 26 to 29 August in the district.

"We have denied the permisssion for any yatra but the organisations said they will conduct the yatra. So sensing the law and order situation, we have imposed Section 144 in the district. Anyone who disobeys the order will be dealt with strictness," Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said.

Meanwhile, members of Sarv Hindu Samaj and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that August 28 is the last Monday of the Holy Shravan month so holy water would be offered to Shivlings at Shiv temples in Nuh.

"...Hindus in Nuh will perform prayers and holy water will be offered to Shivlings at Shiv temples in all blocks of the Nuh on August 28," VHP joint general-secretary Surender Jain said, adding that, for such events permission is not required but it is the responsibility of the administration to help in conducting prayers at temples while maintaining the law and order.

"The yatra would be carried out by the Sarv Hindu Samaj and Vishva Hindu Parishad as per the schedule. All the necessary preparations have been made so far," Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, member of Pondri Village Panchayat said.

Earlier, a mahapanchayat was held in Pondri village in Palwal to discuss the preparations to resume the VHP's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, which was disrupted after stone pelting on July 31.

The procession was attacked by mobs, leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

