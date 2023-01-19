Senior citizens, people with disability to get 'vote-from-home' option: Tripura CEC

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tripura asserted on Wednesday that senior citizens and persons with disabilities would have the option to vote from home.

As per the CEO, the vote-from-home option could be accessed only by senior citizens above 80 years of age.

He further said that for the upcoming elections in the state, an adequate number of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) have reached here and the flag march and night patrolling are also being done.

Emphasising fair and transparent polls, the Tripura CEO said, "The adequate number of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) have reached here and the flag march and night patrolling are also being done. We want fair, transparent and peaceful polls. Senior citizens above 80 years and persons with disabilities will have the option to vote from home."

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voting for Assembly Elections 2023 in Tripura will take place on February 16 and in Nagaland and Manipur, the elections will be held on February 27.

The ECI also said that the results to these assembly elections will be declared on March 2.

Meanwhile, Ahead of the State Assembly polls in Tripura, the Agartala police have strengthened security across the city.

"We have set up 14 nakas to ensure that there is no movement of illegal cash, weapons, narcotics and other material. Announcement for polls likely to happen in 1-2 days," AK Das, sub-divisional police officer, Sadar told ANI.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday exuded confidence in winning more assembly seats than before in the upcoming February 16 Assembly polls while adding that BJP has always worked for the people irrespective of elections.

While talking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "Our party always works for the people irrespective of elections. We are fully prepared for the upcoming polls. We are confident of winning more Assembly seats than before."

According to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, "There are more than 62.8 lakh electors combined in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura including - 31.47 lakh female electors, 97,000 80+ voters, and 31,700 PwD voters. Over 1.76 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in 3 states."

( With inputs from ANI )

