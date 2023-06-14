"Senthil Balaji should step down as minister": former TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 : Tamil Nadu's Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday said state Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji staged a "drama" after he complained of chest pain while being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case and called for his "resignation on moral grounds".

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, AIADMK general secretary said, "When our leader and former minister Jayakumar was arrested, he was imprisoned for 20 days. He was not even permitted to take medicines. Senthil Balaji is resorting to drama now. He should take moral responsibility and resign as minister."

"CM (Stalin) met Senthil Balaji to make sure their misdeeds did not come out," Palaniswami alleged.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Senthil Balaji at the hospital.

CM later issued a statement stating that DMK will not be intimidated by the threats of the BJP and that people will teach the BJP a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He also said both Senthil Balaji and the DMK will bravely fight this case legally.

Stalin, in his statement, alleged that the ED officials had tortured Senthil Balaji to such an extent during the interrogation that he suffered chest pains. Even after he said that he was cooperating with the probe, he was "pressured" to the point that he suffered chest pains, Stalin said.

Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by the ED officials for questioning in connection to an alleged money laundering case in the early hours of Wednesday.

Balaji underwent a coronary angiogram on Wednesday at the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai, informed officials at the hospital.

"Coronary Angiogram revealed triple vessel disease," read the Health Bulletin from the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital. Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital advised the minister to undergo a bypass surgery at the earliest.

"State minister Senthil Balaji underwent Coronary Angiogram today; Bypass surgery is advised at the earliest," said Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Chennai, in a statement.

Meanwhile, there was high drama outside the hospital as the DMK minister was brought on Wednesday morning. He could be seen crying while lying in a car as his supporters gathered outside the hospital to protest against the ED action.

Opposition leaders came down heavily on the ED's "highhandedness" for questioning Balaji for long hours and then taking him into custody after searching his premises on Tuesday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed Balaji's arrest by the ED saying it is "nothing but political harassment and vendetta" by the central government.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said, "It wrong how Enforcement Directorate is being misused," Roy told ANI.

