Seven vessels with agricultural products leave Ukraine's ports

Kiev, Dec 3 Seven vessels carrying agricultural products have left Ukraine's seaports under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Infrastructure Ministry said.

The ships, which departed from the ports in the southern Odesa region, will deliver 287,400 tonnes of goods to the countries in Asia, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Since the grain initiative came into effect on August 1, Ukraine has exported 12.7 million tonnes of foodstuffs via its seaports, it added.

Besides, the Ministry noted that the third ship entered the Odesa port for loading under a separate program "Grain from Ukraine".

The vessel will deliver 25,000 tonnes of wheat to Somalia.

Ukraine plans to send more than 60 vessels with wheat to countries in need by the end of spring 2023 under the "Grain from Ukraine" humanitarian program, according to the Ministry.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Turkey and the UN on grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine to ensure supplies to global markets amid the ongoing Moscow-Kiev war.

Last month, the deal, which was due to expire on November 19, was extended for another 120 days.

The "Grain from Ukraine" program was launched on November 26.

