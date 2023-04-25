Sewage carried in water tankers, Goa govt fails to keep check: Congress

Panaji, April 25 With incidents of water tankers transporting sewage 'caught red-handed' by people in South Goa, Congress on Tuesday served two weeks ultimatum to BJP government to enquire and act, failing which they will agitate.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar stated that the Food and Drugs Administration is shying away from responsibility of checking incidents of sewage being transported in water tankers.

"We appeal to people, restaurant owners, eateries to be vigilant and check water quality supplied through tankers. People should know whether tea they are having in restaurants is made of contaminated water," Patkar said.

Congress on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the FDA Director in this regard.

"Incidents of water tankers carrying sewage were caught red-handed by people. But the FDA is shying away from their responsibilities. It is surprising that officers clearly admitted that their department is not aware of such incidents. This exposes that the BJP government under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane are playing with the lives of the people," Patkar said.

"It is the responsibility of FDA to check whether people are getting hygienic and clean potable water. We appeal to citizens to remain alert and check the quality of water supplied to them," Patkar said.

"Unfortunately, the water tankers supply contaminated water and the FDA has no system in place to check the water quality," said Amarnath Panjikar, Media Cell Chairman of Goa Congress.

"BJP government is boasting of providing basic necessities. But it has failed to provide water, which is needed to every house. People are suffering due to mismanagement of this government," Panjikar said.

