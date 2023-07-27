Shah chairs BJP core committee meeting in Bhopal, discusses poll strategy

Bhopal, July 26 Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening chaired a meeting of the party’s core committee in Bhopal in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

The meeting lasted for more than three hours, during which various poll-related issues were discussed. The formation of the proposed committees in view of the elections was also finalised during the meeting. Announcement of these committees is possible on Thursday.

BJP sources said that besides discussions on the party’s strategy for the upcoming elections, Shah also reviewed the progress of tasks assigned to state leaders.

Earlier Shah reached Bhopal airport on Wednesday evening, where he was received by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

Besides Chauhan, and Sharma, Bhupendra Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, B.L. Santosh, Narottam Mishra, Murlidhar Rao, and Shivprakash were among those present in the meeting.

According to sources, Shah will return to Delhi on Thursday morning.

--IANS

