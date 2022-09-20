Shah coming to Bihar to 'disturb' communal harmony: Lalan Singh

Patna, Sep 20 Janata Dal-United (JD-U) national president Lalan Singh claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Bihar to disturb communal harmony of the state.

Addressing a gathering in Barh during Jan Samvad programme of the party, Singh claimed that the BJP does not have much option left now. Hence, it will start communal provocation in Bihar to disturb Hindu-Muslim brotherhood.

"BJP is expert in disturbing Hindu-Muslim communal harmony. It has no other issue in the country. Hence, it will create disturbance among the communities to polarise voters. Amit Shah is coming to the Bihar Seemanchal area to achieve his aim. We will not allow him or any other BJP leader to do communal provocation. People of Bihar are alert this time," Singh said.

"I am a Hindu and regularly do puja. It is a subject of religious faith and not a subject of advertisement. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Amit Shah go to any temple, the TV channels will telecast it for the next three days and do politics over it. I believe, it is a matter of religious respect and not politics and advertisement," he added.

Bihar's deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the rallies of Amit Shah are result of fear of Lok Sabha election 2024.

"Amit Shah and the entire BJP regime are afraid of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Narendra Modi government will lose the election. Hence, they announced the rallies of Amit Shah's in Seemanchal area in desperation," Yadav said.

Shah has a rally on September 23 in Purnea and September 24 in Kishanganj. These two districts are considered as Muslim dominant districts of the state with around 60 per cent populations are belongs to minority community.

In a bid to counter Shah's rallies, the Mahagathbandhan is also going for four rallies in four districts of Seemanchal area in October. The actual date and place are not finalised yet.

