Shiv Sena claims 'BJP glorifies Godse but foriegn dignitaries taken to Sabarmati Ashram'

The Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana took potshot at the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that while "the party glorifies Nathuram Godse, but the foreign dignitaries on India tour are taken to Sabarmati Ashram" while also asserting that Mahatma Gandhi remains the identity of India on the global stage.

In its editorial, Saamana argued: "It's a wonder that they (BJP) support the ideology of Nathuram Godse but when foreign guests arrive, they take them to Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram to weave the yarn."

The editorial also hity out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, claiming that even though the Statue of Unity is there in Gujarat, foreign dignitaries are still taken to the Sabarmati Ashram.

"Even while a grand statue of Iron Man Sardar Patel has been constructed in Gujarat, the UK PM Boris Johnson and other (foreign) guests are not taken there because Gandhi remains the identity of India on the global stage," added the Saamana editorial.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece further slammed the BJP over the issue of communal violence witnessed in some parts of the country in recent times.

"During Johnson's stay in India, there was an atmosphere of communal tension throughout the country, including in the national capital Delhi. During the country's independence, there was an atmosphere of religious hatred and violence. Even after so many years, the Prime Minister of UK is witnessing the same atmosphere in India. Johnson saw India in the same condition in which the British had left the country," the editorial stated.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on a two-day visit to India on April 21-22. He visited Sabarmati Ashram and Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. He also met businessman Gautam Adani. Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi his "khaas dost (special friend)", Johnson said that they have asked negotiators to reach an agreement on a Free Trade Agreement by Diwali this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

