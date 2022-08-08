Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets judicial custody till Aug 22

Mumbai, Aug 8 A Special PMLA Court here on Monday sent Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to a 14-days judicial custody till August 22, eight days after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money-laundering case.

PMLA Court Special Judge M.G. Deshpande granted Raut judicial custody after the ED said it did not require his additional custody.

The ED had raided Raut's residence in Bhandup on July 31 and arrested him in the wee hours of August 1 in connection with a money-laundering case detected from the redevelopment project of the Patra Chawl, Goregaon, by Guru Ashish Construction Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the HDIL.

On Saturday, the ED interrogated the MP's wife, Varsha Raut for around 10 hours in the same case in which it had earlier arrested his close associate, Pravin Raut.

Sanjay Raut, 61, was earlier sent to a four-day ED remand which was extended by three more days till August 8, followed by the two-week long judicial custody granted on Monday.

