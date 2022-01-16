Shiv Sena to announce first list of candidates for Goa assembly elections on 18 Jan

I am going to Goa on the 18th or 19th Jan. At that time we will announce the list of our candidates in Goa, informed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. This information was given by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while interacting with media. ‘’Shiv Sena had held talks with Congress for an alliance but it seems Congress is floating on a different wave. Let it be but a wave may cause strokes,’’ Raut said.

Also seat-sharing agreement couldn't materialize with the NCP. This is what happens in politics during elections. This does not mean that no one should contest elections. We will fight the election. The list of candidates is being prepared. We will announce our list on the 18th and 19th, ”Raut said.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.



