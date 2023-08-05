Shiv Sena (UBT) to host Opposition I.N.D.I.A's Mumbai conclave on Aug 31-Sep 1

Mumbai, Aug 5 The Shiv Sena (UBT) will host the next conference of26 National Opposition parties I.N.D.I.A. in Mumbai on August 31-September 1, party MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said here on Saturday.

This will be the third conclave after the earlier two were held in Patna and Bengaluru to chalk out the Opposition parties’ strategy to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The next meeting here will be hosted by Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav

Thackeray… The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) are also with

us,” said Raut.

He was interacting with media persons after emerging from a Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance’s preparatory meeting for the upcoming I.N.D.I.A. meet today.

It was attended by NCP President Sharad Pawar, MP Supriya Sule, Congress

state President Nana Patole, Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan and other senior leaders.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor