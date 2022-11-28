Shivpal Yadav's security scaled down

Published: November 28, 2022 01:48 PM

Lucknow, Nov 28 Samajwadi Party MLA and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSPL) president Shivpal Yadav's security has been scaled down from Z to Y category.

Lucknow, Nov 28 Samajwadi Party MLA and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSPL) president Shivpal Yadav's security has been scaled down from Z to Y category.

This is being seen as a direct fallout of his support to Dimple Yadav, the Samajwadi candidate in Mainpuri Lok Sabha by election.

In a letter to the Lucknow Police Commissioner and other concerned officials, Superintendent of Police (Security) Etawah Vaibhav Krishna said that the decision to scale down the security was taken at a recent review meeting regarding threat perception to Shivpal Yadav.

