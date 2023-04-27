"Shows mentality of Congress...": Nirmala Sitharaman demands apology from Kharge over "poisonous snake" remark

New Delhi [India], April 27 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday condemned Mallikarjun Kharge's "poisonous snake" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Kharge's statement reflected the mentality of the Congress party.

While talking to , Sitharaman said, "It shows the mentality of Congress. I condemn it."

Targeting Congress over its hypocrisy, the Union Finance Minister said, "On one hand, Rahul Gandhi is doing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to open shops of love but on the other hand, his party president is using such words for PM. Mallikarjun Kharge should apologise."

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed regret after a row erupted over his remark against PM Modi.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "BJP's ideology is divisive, hostile and full of hatred and prejudice towards the poor and Dalits. I discussed the politics of hatred and malice. My statement was neither for PM Modi personally nor for any other person."

"But for the ideology he represents. Our fight with PM Modi is not a personal fight. It is an ideological battle. My intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings and if knowingly or unknowingly someone's feelings were hurt, then it was never my intention," Kharge added.

"Nor has it been the conduct of my long political life. I have always followed the norms and traditions of political correctness towards friends and opponents and will do so till the last breath of my life. I don't make fun of individuals and their problems like people in high positions," Kharge said in another tweet.

"I have also seen and suffered the pain and suffering of the poor and downtrodden. For five decades, I have always been opposed to the divisive ideology of the BJP and RSS and their leaders. My political fight was, is and always will be against his politics," Kharge further remarked.

Earlier in the day, while addressing an election rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, Kharge said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it's poison or not. If you lick it, you're dead."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor