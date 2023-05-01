Sidhu to join protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Chandigarh, May 1 Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said that he will join wrestlers in their protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Calling the protest a 'Satyagraha', Sidhu said in a tweet that he will join the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar around noon.

The WFI chief has been accused of sexual harassment by some top women wrestlers.

