SIOJ decides to take part in Bangladesh general elections

Dhaka, Nov 27 The Sammilita Islami Oikya Jote (SIOJ), an alliance of eight parties in Bangladesh, announced on Monday that it will take part in the general elections scheduled in January next year, saying that polls are part of a democratic movement.

“We have decided to participate in the general elections, but there must be an extension in the deadline for filing nomination by at least by 10 days. Many parties have not been able to prepare well for the elections,” SIOJ Secretary General advocate Khairul Islam said during a press conference.

Islam also urged all the political parties, including the opposition BNP, to take part in the elections.

“Elections are part of a democratic movement,” Islam said.

He said that at least 300 candidates from the SIOJ alliance will take part in the elections,as he and expressed hope that the Election Commission will keep its commitment by holding free and fair polls.

Responding to a query on election symbol, Islam said they have not finalised any symbol as of yet.

SIOJ includes Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Nizam-e-Islam Party, Bangladesh Janasheba Andolan, Bangladesh Islamic Liberal Party, Bangladesh Muslim Janata Party, Bangladesh Islami Democratic Forum, and Bangladesh United Islamic Party.

Bangladesh will go to polls on January 7 next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor