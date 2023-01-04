Sisodia assures Kanjhawala victim's family of justice, punishment for culprits

New Delhi, Jan 4 The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday visited the family members of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old woman who died a painful death after being dragged by a car for about 12 km on the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.

Condoling the horrific death of Anjali, Sisodia assured the family members that the Delhi government is with them in these tough times and will leave no stone unturned to get justice for their daughter.

"This is not an accident but a brutality that has left the whole nation in a state of shock. The government will ensure to get the strictest punishment for all the culprits involved in this incident and will get justice for the victim," Sisodia said.

Interacting with the media after the visit, Sisodia said that the cruelty of the incident has shaken the whole country.

"A girl gets trapped under the car and is trampled for 12 km but the car riders do not even realise that. This incident is an example of extreme brutality. The sad part is that we are still waiting for stringent action against the culprits," he said.

On the compensation to the victim's family announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia said that the AAP government will provide an assistance of Rs 10 lakh. Papers have also been procured for giving employment to one member of the family. Along with this, the government will take care of the treatment of the victim's mother, who needs dialysis on a regular basis, Sisodia said.

