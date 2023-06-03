Sisodia couldn't meet ailing wife as her condition deteriorated

New Delhi, June 3 Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently under judicial custody in connection to the Excise Policy scam case, could not meet his ailing wife at their residence on Saturday as her condition deteriorated and had to be taken to the LNJP Hospital.

The Delhi High Court had granted Sisodia permission to meet his wife from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Sisodia reached his house at around 10 a.m. He did not speak to the media as per the court's direction and went straight inside the residence.

But, Seema Sisodia was already taken to the hospital, before the arrival of her husband.

Sisodia had moved an interim bail plea through his counsel in both the CBI and ED cases, citing his wife's medical condition as grounds for bail.

The ED and the CBI have both filed charge sheets against Sisodia in the scam case.

The court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Sisodia.

Earlier, the court had dismissed Sisodia's bail plea.



