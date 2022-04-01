Sitaram Yechury 'cleared' for third and final term as CPI-M General Secy

Thiruvananthapuram, April 1 With just five days left for the 23rd CPI-M Party Congress to be held at Kerala's Kannur, decks have all been cleared for giving one more term to Sitaram Yechury as General Secretary of the party, sources said.

The Party Congress will be held from April 6 to 10.

The decision, according to sources in the know of things, was taken by the national leadership of the party which met in Delhi recently.

According to the party's guidelines for office bearers, no one will be able to get more than three terms in a leadership post and with Yechury already completing two full terms, his name was cleared for the last final term of three years.

The Party Congress will also see new additions to the Politburo and also the Central Committee as the party guidelines has also fixed a maximum age limit of 75 years to all posts.

Now with Yechury cleared, it remains to be seen, on how many new inductees from Kerala into the Politburo and Central Committee are going to be there.

With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan now literally the last word in the party, it will be he who will be calling the shots and hence according to the source, there could be one or two surprise inductions.

