Situation in J&K under control, terror acts down after Art 370 axed: CRPF DG

New Delhi, March 17 Central Reserve Police Force Director General Kuldeep Singh on Thursday said that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is under control and terror activities have substantially reduced after the abrogation of Article 370.

"Situation in J&K is not out of hand, sometimes there is a spurt in violence in a particular time period. After the abrogation of Article 370, the incidents of stone-pelting are almost nil. There is a decrease in the infiltration of foreign terrorists and attacks," he said.

He also said that land measuring 524 Kanals and 11 Marlas have been allocated to the CRPF in at 10 locations in J&K to set up Battalion camping sites.

He said that some companies are living in the big houses of the Kashmiri Pandits but whenever any owner of the house claims the property, the force personnel immediately vacate the premises.

Replying to a question on the return of the Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, he said this is to be decoded by the government and the people who want to come back. "When asked, we will make a secured environment for them," he said.

He also said that as the nodal agency for ensuring conduct of free and fair elections, the CRPF mobilised 1,551 Central Armed Police Force companies during the recently concluded assembly elections in five states, and used 132 special trains for induction and 107 for de-induction of these companies.

The CRPF is providing security cover to 117 protectees of various categories and for the first time 32 women personnel have been inducted into the VIP Security Wing, he said.

"A total of 41 VIPs were provided security cover by the CRPF during recently concluded Assembly elections in five states. The security of 27 protectees have been withdrawn post elections," he said.

The CRPF Director General also said that his force provides training for VVIP security at Greater Noida and so far provided the training to 4,401 personnel of CAPF, 149 of Delhi Police, and 123 of Railway Protection Force during 2021-22.

AHe also said that modern barracks for the troopers are being made in the forward operating bases in Chhattisgarh. "We are also giving security cover to the road construction in the LWE areas."

