"Situation in West Bengal is far worse than Ukraine": Suvendu Adhikari targets TMC govt

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], May 22 : BJP leader and Leader of opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Monday launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee -led TMC government and said that the "situation in the State is far worse than the situation in Ukraine".

While talking to ANI, Suvendu Adhikari said, "The condition of West Bengal is worse than that of Ukraine. There is not much explosion happening in Ukraine as it is happening in Bengal. Even though the situation has become a bit peaceful there but recently explosions are going on in Bengal."

On Supreme Court's hearing TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's plea on May 26, he said, "Law is equal for everyone but my allegation is on Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) is that they have left Mamata Banerjee in Saradha chit fund scam, her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) in case of coal and cow smuggling."

He further stated that BJP is going to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. "PM Narendra Modi will cross 400 seats," he said.

Earlier today Supreme Court agreed to list on Friday a plea by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee challenging the Calcutta High Court order which allowed Central agencies to quiz him relating to a recruitment scam.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the plea before the top court and sought an urgent hearing.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned the nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the school recruitment scam in West Bengal. Banerjee has questioned the probe agency's decision to summon him on short notice.

After being questioned for over nine hours by CBI on Saturday, Abhishek Banerjee said that the quizzing by the probe agency was a waste of each other's time.

"I was questioned for 9 hrs 40 minutes by CBI. This was a total waste of their time (CBI time) and my time. Arrest me if you have proof against me. We will not bow down to you," TMC MP said.

The CBI summons came after the Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the central agencies to quiz the TMC leader in the recruitment scam in West Bengal schools.

Central agencies previously questioned Abhishek, his wife and his sister-in-law in relation to a coal smuggling scam case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor