Six Russian military officers sacked since war began: UK intelligence

London, Aug 7 At least six senior Russian military officers are believed to have been sacked since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, according a British intelligence update on Sunday.

The poor performance of the armed forces during the invasion has been costly for the Russian military leadership, most likely leading to the dismissal of at least six commanders, dpa news agency quoted the UK's Ministry of Defence as saying in its regular intelligence update.

Among others, General Alexander Dvornikov was removed after being given overall command of the operation in Ukraine.

In addition, at least 10 Russian generals were killed on the battlefield in Ukraine, the update said.

Altogether, all this probably contributed to Russia's tactical and operational difficulties in the war against Ukraine.

The British Ministry of Defence publishes some of its intelligence on the Ukraine war in a daily update on Twitter.

Russia itself remains largely silent on personnel and tactical decisions.

