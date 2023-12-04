S.Korean President's approval rating plunges

Seoul, Dec 4 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating plunged to 37.6 per cent, falling for the first time in three weeks, according to a poll released on Monday.

The survey, conducted by the polling agency Realmeter, showed that the positive assessment of Yoon's performance inched down by 0.5 percentage point from the previous week, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Yoon's approval rating had previously rebounded from 34.7 per cent to 35.6 per cent and then to 38.1 per cent, lingering in the high 30 per cent range.

In a separate poll, the approval rating of the ruling People Power Party decreased by 1.6 percentage points from the previous week to 33.9 per cent.

The approval rating of the main opposition Democratic Party also fell by 3.3 percentage points to 43.8 pe rcent, the poll showed.

