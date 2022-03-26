S.Korean Prez-elect meets Mike Pence in Seoul

Seoul, March 26 South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has met former US Vice President Mike Pence in Seoul and had broad discussions on security and alliance issues, informed officials said on Saturday.

This was second meeting between Yoon and Pence after their first encounter in February, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The two-hour breakfast meeting between Yoon and Pence took place at a hotel in Seoul on Friday, according to the officials.

Pence was visiting Seoul to address a session on international affairs.

At Friday's meeting, Yoon and Pence exchanged ways to strengthen the South Korea-US alliance and general views about current international situations, according to the officials.

They also shared opinions about North Korean issues, in the wake of the North's test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday.

Following the meeting, Pence said in a tweet: "President-elect Yoon is a champion for Freedom and will strengthen the unbreakable bond between the US and the Republic of Korea for generations to come."

