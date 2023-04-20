S.Korean Prez to pay state visit to US next week

Seoul, April 20 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will pay a state visit to the US from April 24-29 to hold a summit with his American counterpart Joe Biden and mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance, an official said here on Thursday.

The summit will be held at the White House on April 26 following an official welcoming ceremony, Yonhap News Agency quoted Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo as saying to reporters.

In the evening, Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee will attend a state dinner.

On April 27, he will deliver an address before a joint session of Congress before having lunch with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris.

He will then move to an undisclosed location to receive a briefing from US military leaders.

Later that day, Yoon will travel to Boston and hold discussions on April 28 with digital and bio scholars at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

