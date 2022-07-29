S.Koren President's approval rating sinks below 30% amid inflation, controversy

Seoul, July 29 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell to a new low, going below 30 per cent for the first time, amid soaring inflation and controversy over personnel appointments, a poll revealed on Friday.

In the poll of 1,000 voters nationwide conducted by pollster Gallup Korea between Tuesday and Thursday, 28 per cent said Yoon was doing well on state affairs, while 62 per cent gave a negative assessment, reports .

It was the first time that his approval rating has dipped below 30 per cent since he took office in May.

Of the 598 respondents who disapproved of the President's handling of state affairs, 21 per cent attributed their disapproval to controversies surrounding personnel appointments.

Other reasons for disapproval included a lack of experience, economic worries, the government's planned establishment of a police bureau under the Interior Ministry and friction at the ruling People Power Party (PPP), according to the poll.

Earlier this week, PPP acting Chairman and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong apologized after a text conversation he had with Yoon was caught on camera, in which he was seen speaking about suspended party chief Lee Jun-seok.

