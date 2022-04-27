SL President willing to form all-party govt after PM, Cabinet resign

Colombo, April 27 On the face of the country's worst-ever economic crisis and a political deadlock, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday said he is willing to form an all-party government after the current cabinet, led by his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, resigns.

Gotababaya Rajapaksa has informed coalition partners that he is, in principle, ready to form an all-party government with the political parties represented in the parliament.

"As a solution to the crisis facing the country right now, I agree, in principle, to an all-party government representing all parties in parliament be formed," he said.

He has invited leaders of parties and independent groups that helped form his government to meet him on Friday.

"The composition of the said all-party government, which will be formed after the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the cabinet, the duration of its term, appointments to be made in that government and other relevant matters need to be decided upon discussion," a statement issued by the President's office said.

President Rajapaksa has openly suggested resigning of his brother, Prime

Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who has been refusing to step down and insisted that he would be the Premier of whatever interim government that would be formed.

However despite public demand, the President too has not made any sign of resigning from his position.

The Indian Ocean island nation is facing the worst ever economic crisis since its Independence and people had been forced to spend days in queues to get fuel and gas while number of essential items including food, fuel, and medicine are in shortage.

For the last three weeks, people in capital Colombo and around the country have taken to the streets demanding the resignation of government with all Rajapaksas and the cabinet.

