Slain TMC worker in Cooch Behar had dual citizenship, alleges Nisith Pramanik

Kolkata, June 28 Babu Haque, a Trinamool Congress worker who was shot dead during panchayat poll campaign at Gitaldaha in Cooch Behar district on Tuesday, had dual citizenship of India and Bangladesh, Union minister and BJP MP from the district, Nisith Pramanik, alleged on Wednesday.

“Babu Haque haddualcitizenship of India and Bangladesh. He possessed Aadhaar card and at the same time his name was in the voter list of Bangladesh. He was in fact an international criminal,” Pramanik told mediapersons.

He claimed that the slain Trinamool worker was also arrested by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), which is the counterpart of the Border Security Force (BSF) in India.

“He was also once arrested by the West Bengal police. Trinamool Congress had been trying to protect him. Now after his death, the ruling party is putting the blame on BJP,” Pramaniksaid.

Reacting to Pramanik's remarks, Trinamool MLA from Dinhata and state minister in-charge of North Bengal Development Department, Udayan Guha, said, “As the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Pramanik should answer on behalf of the Centre as to how the slain individual managed to get Aadhaar card. Pramanik should resign taking moral responsibility.”

