Smriti Irani slams Rahul over his UK speech, seeks apology

New Delhi, March 15 Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his UK speech, and demanded his apology.

In a press conference Smriti Irani said, "Rahul Gandhi called upon foreign powers from a country whose history has been to enslave India. While tearing down India's democratic systems and institutions, Rahul expressed his regret that foreign forces do not come and attack India."

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, she said, "I want to ask a question to Rahul Gandhi. You went abroad and said that he does not have the right to speak in any university in the country, if so then in 2016 in a university in Delhi why did he go there when the slogan 'Bharat tere tukde honge' was raised. Whom did he support by going there? And what was that?"

