Smriti Irani slams Rahul over his UK speech, seeks apology
By IANS | Published: March 15, 2023 11:30 AM 2023-03-15T11:30:08+5:30 2023-03-15T11:40:08+5:30
New Delhi, March 15 Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his UK speech, and demanded his apology.
In a press conference Smriti Irani said, "Rahul Gandhi called upon foreign powers from a country whose history has been to enslave India. While tearing down India's democratic systems and institutions, Rahul expressed his regret that foreign forces do not come and attack India."
Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, she said, "I want to ask a question to Rahul Gandhi. You went abroad and said that he does not have the right to speak in any university in the country, if so then in 2016 in a university in Delhi why did he go there when the slogan 'Bharat tere tukde honge' was raised. Whom did he support by going there? And what was that?"
