Some Congress leaders have hatred for the word Hindu: Acharya Pramod Krishnam dismisses his candidature for RS

Dismissing his candidature for Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam claimed that many leaders in his party hate the word Hindu and the religion.

"I was never in the race for Rajya sabha, but there are leaders in Congress party who hates the word Hindu and the religion. When they hate Hindu word, how can they send a Hindu Dharam Guru to the Upper House? I know that completely," Krishnan told ANI.

However, the Congress leader maintained that he will still be with the party and said, "Congress is a party which was Gandhi and Nehru's party and sacrificed their lives. If congress is finished, then democracy will end. Question is not my Rajya Sabha candidature but the country and to save the nation Opposition need to be strong."

Krishnam did question the Rajya Sabha list from the party and commented that the grand old party should send assets and not liabilities to the Upper house.

"Congress should have sent those to Upper House who would strengthen the party and those who are assets and not liability for the Congress but what is the point sending those who are bringing the party down and destroying it," he added.

Earlier Gujarat Patidar leader, Hardik Patel hit out at the party leadership for their derogatory and hateful remarks against "Hindus and Lord Ram".

Patel took to Twitter to slam a former Gujarat Congress president who allegedly said dogs had urinated on bricks being used for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"I had said earlier too that the Congress party works to hurt the sentiments of the people, always trying to damage the faith of the Hindu religion. Today, a former Union minister and Gujarat Congress leader made a statement that dogs urinate on the bricks of Ram temple," Patel tweeted.

On Sunday, the Congress party announced the names of 10 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in which the names of many prominent leaders are missing. In such a situation, voices of dissatisfaction are rising in the party.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari have been made candidates from Rajasthan. All these three candidates do not belong to Rajasthan. Congress MLA from Sirohi in Rajasthan, Sanyam Lodha has raised the question and said that the party will have to explain why no one was nominated from Rajasthan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor