Something big must be done in Mathura too: Union Minister

Lucknow, Dec 16 In a statement that could have wider ramifications, Union Minister of state for agriculture and food processing, Sanjeev Balyan, has said that though a grand temple is being constructed at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, "something big and grand" must also be constructed at Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.

"Ram ki bhoomi main to bhavya mandir ban gaya par Krishna ki bhoomi me kuch bada hone ki avashyakta hai (a grand temple is being built on Lord Ram's land but something big must also be done on Lord Krishna's land)," he said in Agra on Wednesday.

The minister added, "We got our share in the east, but we are late in getting our share in the west."

Balyan's statement is the latest in the line of several BJP leaders giving similar controversial statements in connection with the disputed site in Mathura, where a 17th-century mosque is situated.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan Singh had earlier said a Krishna temple must be built on the site.

BJP member of Parliament from Ballia, Ravindra Kushwaha, had also echoed the same views. "When the Modi government can repeal farm laws, it can also withdraw the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 to pave the way for construction of a grand temple at Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura," he had stated.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya had also tweeted, "Foundations of a grand temple in Ayodhya and Kashi have begun, now preparations are being made for Mathura."

The controversy over the Krishna temple was triggered last year after a Lucknow-based lawyer and five others had filed an appeal in a Mathura district court, claiming that the mosque site is the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

A local court is hearing a bunch of petitions seeking 'removal' of the 17th-century mosque.

