Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday for routine check-up, sources said.Her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital, they said.According to them, Sonia Gandhi has been suffering from a respiratory infection.

Sources added that Sonia Gandhi has been unwell since Tuesday which is why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening.Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah lamented over Gandhi's hospitalisation and wished her a “speedy recovery and healthy return”.“Sad to know that senior INC India leader Smt Sonia Gandhi is admitted to the hospital. I wish her a speedy recovery and healthy return,” he tweeted.