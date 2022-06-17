Sonia Gandhi being treated for post-Covid issues: Congress

By IANS | Published: June 17, 2022 12:21 PM2022-06-17T12:21:03+5:302022-06-17T12:35:28+5:30

New Delhi, June 17 Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is undergoing treatment for fungal infection in the lower ...

Sonia Gandhi being treated for post-Covid issues: Congress | Sonia Gandhi being treated for post-Covid issues: Congress

Sonia Gandhi being treated for post-Covid issues: Congress

Next

New Delhi, June 17 Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is undergoing treatment for fungal infection in the lower respiratory tract and other post-Covid symptoms, the party said on Friday.

She was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital after she developed profuse bleeding from the nose on June 12.

A statement released by Congress on Friday said: "A fungal infection in the lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment."

On Sunday, party General Secretary Randeep Surjewala tweeted: "Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid-related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation. We thank all the Congressmen & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes."

The veteran leader had tested positive for Covid on June 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Sir gangaram hospitalSir gangaram hospitalcongressSonia GandhiRandeep Surjewala