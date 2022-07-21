Sonia Gandhi set to appear before ED; Congress says not afraid of 'puppets' like ED, CBI

New Delhi, July 21 With Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case on Thursday, the party leaders and MPs have said that the whole country is watching the "political vendetta, dictatorship and hooliganism of the Modi government" and they are not afraid of "puppets" like ED and CBI.

The party leaders, general secretaries, and the MPs gathered at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Wednesday to decide the future course of action.

The Congress leaders have decided that the party will protest across the country against the ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi. Along with this, the party has planned to gherao the ED offices across the country.

According to the information, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi can go with Sonia Gandhi to drop her at the ED office here. Meanwhile, the Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, considering taking out a march from the Parliament House.

The ED will question Sonia Gandhi in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the National Herald case. In this case, the ED has registered a case under PMLA against many other Congress leaders associated with the National Herald including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

