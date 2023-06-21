Sonia Gandhi slams 'unprecedented' violence in Manipur, appeals for peace

New Delhi, June 21 Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday condemned the 'unprecedented' violence that has devastated the lives of people in Manipur, and has left a deep wound on the nation's conscience.

She also appealed to the people of the state and the brave women to lead the way in bringing peace and harmony to the 'beautiful land'.

Sonia Gandhi said that she was deeply saddened to see the people forced to flee the only place they call home and added that she has immense hope and faith in the people of Manipur together will overcome this ordeal.

In a video statement over the Manipur violence, the former Congress President said, "Brothers and sisters of Manipur, for nearly 50 days we have witnessed a human tragedy unfolding in Manipur. The unprecedented violence that has devastated the lives of people in your state and uprooted thousands has left a deep wound in the consciousness of our nation."

Sonia Gandhi said, "I express my condolences to all those who lost their loved ones. I am deeply saddened to see people forced to flee the only place they call home and leave behind all that they have built all their lifetime. It is heartbreaking to witness our brothers and sisters, who have coexisted peacefully turned against each other."

She further said that the "history of Manipur stands testament to her ability to embrace people of all ethnicities, religions and backgrounds and the myriad possibilities of a diverse society."

"It takes tremendous trust and goodwill to nurture the spirit of brotherhood and the single misstep to fan the flames of hate and divisiveness," she said.

The Congress leader said that today we are at a "vital crossroads", and our choice to embark on the path of healing will shape the future that our children will inherit.

"I appeal to the people of Manipur and especially my brave sisters to lead the way in bringing peace and harmony to this beautiful land. As a mother I understand your pain and I appeal to your good conscience to lead the way. It is my sincere hope that over the coming weeks and months we set out on the long journey of rebuilding trust and emerge stronger from this tragedy," she said.

"I have immense hope and faith in the people of Manipur and I know that together we will overcome this ordeal," the Congress leader added.

Her remarks came in the wake of the ongoing violence in Manipur since May 3, where over 100 people have lost their lives and over 50,000 people have been living in the relief camps.

The Congress has been critical of the state and the central government for the violence in Manipur and also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor