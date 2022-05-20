Sonia Gandhi's popularity rating in the red

New Delhi, May 20 Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi seems to be extremely unpopular for her work, as the satisfaction rating for her work is in the negative.

This was revealed during an exclusive survey conducted by CVoter on behalf of in the four states Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry, where Assembly elections were held in 2021.

According to the survey, only 17.14 per cent of the respondents are very much satisfied with Sonia Gandhi's work, close to 46 per cent are not at all satisfied, whereas only 19.43 per cent are satisfied to some extent. As a result, her popularity rating has dipped to -9.4 per cent.

In West Bengal, 47 per cent of the respondents are not at all satisfied with her work, 18.59 per cent are very much satisfied while 28 per cent are satisfied to some extent.

In Puducherry, 48 per cent of those surveyed are not satisfied with her work at all. However, in Tamil Nadu, 39.76 per cent people are satisfied to some extent and a little over 16 per cent are very much satisfied with her work.

In Assam, 42.3 per cent are not all satisfied with Sonia Gandhi's work, and only 15.93 per cent are very much satisfied with her work.

In Kerala, 35 per cent are not at all satisfied with her work, 23.66 per cent are very much satisfied, while 23.01 per cent are satisfied to some extent with Sonia Gandhi's performance.

In Puducherry, only 10.8 per cent people are very much satisfied, while 48.25 per cent are not at all satisfied with the performance of the interim Congress chief.

