SP alleges police pressure in Rampur bypoll

Lucknow, June 23 The Samajwadi Party has sent a letter to the Election Commission alleging that in Rampur, the police was pressuring people to vote for BJP in the by-elections, polling for which is being held on Thursday.

In the letter, senior SP leader Arvind Kumar Singh has stated that the police were picking up SP supporters and voters in Suar, Tanda and Daryal segments, creating an atmosphere of fear in the area.

He said that a free and fair poll in such a situation would not be possible.

The SP has urged the EC to take immediate action in the matter and ensure fair elections.

