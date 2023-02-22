SP MLAs wear sherwani in Azam Khan's support

Lucknow, Feb 22 Samajwadi MLAs, on Wednesday, walked into the Vidhan Sabha wearing sherwani.

SP president and leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav was also seen wearing a black sherwani with a red cap.

The MLAs said that this was their way to announce support to their leader Mohd Azam Khan who has not only lost his membership of the state Assembly but also the right to vote.

Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam has also lost his membership and right to vote.

The MLAs told reporters that the state government continued to harass and victimise Azam Khan and his family due to personal vendetta.

