SP should be alert till last vote is counted, says Tejashwi

Patna, March 8 While exit polls for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in favour of the BJP, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked the Samajwadi Party and its alliance partners to be alert till the last vote is counted on March 10.

"BJP leaders can go to any level to win the elections and officials deployed on the ground will support them. Hence, the representatives of Samajwadi Party, especially candidates, should be alert and closely monitor every movement of the officials until the last vote is counted at the centre.

"During Bihar election 2020, around 12 closely contested seats were where RJD candidates had won the election but the officials present at the counting centres had changed the decisions. We have challenged the decision in courts and provided adequate proof of vote rigging at the counting centre. The cases are currently underway. Nitish Kumar and BJP leaders had stolen the mandate and formed the government in Bihar," he said.

Reacting to the exit poll predictions, Tejashwi Yadav said that they are seeking to make an environment in favour of the BJP.

"They have their own machineries to manipulate things. If they are wishing to eat 'laddu' on the basis of exit polls, they could do that but the real 'laddu' will be eaten by Akhilesh Yadav on March 10 after exact poll result. The people of Uttar Pradesh are with Akhilesh Yadav. They have given the mandate to him. Yogi (Adityanath) will be removed from the post of CM on March 10," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav also said that the BJP is losing the poll battle in other states too. The Congress is coming to power Goa and Uttarakhand, and there is a possibility of a close contest in Punjab but the BJP is nowhere in the picture to challenge Samajwadi Party in UP and Congress in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that Narendra Modi formed the government back to back in Gujarat when he was Chief Minister and Centre when he became Prime Minister, similarly, Adityanath will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh as well. "People of Uttar Pradesh will give another chance to run the government again."

