Speak on employment, inflation first: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on PM's UCC push

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 28 : Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent push for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) saying that the Prime Minister should speak on employment and controlling inflation first.

When asked about his comment on PM Modi's statement on UCC, Soren said, "Ask him how would he give employment first, how would he bring down inflation. Speak on that first."

The Jharkhand Chief Minister distributed appointment letters among 504 nursing students of Kalyan Gurukul and Kaushal College. He also inaugurated a cafe built in Kaushal College.

Earlier this week while addressing party workers in Bhopal under the BJP's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign, PM Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," he said.

"Will a family function if there are two different sets of rules for people? Then how will a country run? Our Constitution too guarantees equal rights to all people," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that people are being instigated in the name of the Uniform Civil Code. "The Muslim brothers and sisters of India have to understand which political parties are taking political advantage of them by provoking them. We are seeing that work is being done to incite such people in the name of UCC," he said.

He said that appeasement politics had left many people behind, including the Pasmanda Muslims. "Pasmanda Muslims have become a victim of politics. Some people are using the politics of appeasement to break the country. The BJP cadre should go and explain this to the Muslims and educate them so that they do not fall victim to such politics", PM Modi said.

"If they were really supportive of Muslims the Muslim brothers would not be poor or deprived...Supreme Court has also asked for the implementation of the UCC. But these people are hungry only for vote bank," Modi said accusing the Opposition in the country of employing vote-bank politics of appeasement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor