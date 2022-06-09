'Speaker's decision to allow Mukul Roy continue as MLA will be challenged'

Kolkata, June 9 West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee's decision to allow Mukul Roy to continue as a BJP legislator will be challenged till the end, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said here on Thursday.

According to him, after the speaker rejected his plea for disqualification of Roy as a member of the Assembly for the first-time last year, he approached the Supreme Court, which referred the matter to Calcutta High Court.

"The Calcutta High Court too observed that the plea for Roy's disqualification as an MLA was justified. However, the Calcutta High Court referred the matter back to the speaker to honour that chair. Instead of playing the role of speaker, he acted as a Trinamool Congress representative, by rejecting Roy's disqualification on Wednesday. So, the doors of Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court are open for me. The speaker's decision is the world's eighth wonder," Adhikari said.

To recall, Roy got elected as a BJP legislator from Krishnanagar (North) in the 2021 Assembly elections. However, days after the results were announced, Roy on June 11, 2021, went to the Trinamool Congress headquarters in Kolkata and re-joined his old party in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other leaders.

Soon after that, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, appealed to the Speaker to disqualify Roy as an MLA.

Trinamool Congress's state general secretary spokesperson Kunal Ghosh referred to Roy's visit to Trinamool Congress office on June 11, 2021 and said that generally, the Trinamool Congress leadership is courteous towards the former and old leaders of the party. So out of courtesy, he was welcomed with a scarf, Ghosh said.

