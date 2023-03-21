Speaker's meeting with party leaders fails to end LS logjam

New Delhi, March 21 The meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to end the stalemate in the House ended without any result as none of the parties refused to give up their positions.

According to sources, both the Congress and BJP refused to soften their stand.

Leaders of all parties were present in the meeting.

Though Birla is said to have appealed to both the parties to allow the House to function, neither the ruling BJP nor the Congress showed any signs of softening their stance.

While the BJP has been stalling the Lok Sabha proceedings, demanding Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's apology over his remarks on democracy, the Congress-led opposition too has been protesting, seeking a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on Adani issue.

Proceedings of both the Houses have been washed out for the past seven days owing to protests by both sides.

Owing to disruptions, the discussion and passage of union budget (finance bill) is yet to be taken up.



