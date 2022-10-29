Sri Lanka declares general amnesty for armed forces deserters

Colombo, Oct 29 Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry has declared a general amnesty for absentees from the armed forces.

This would enable deserters to receive a legal discharge from their respective services, the Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The period of general amnesty will be in force from November 15 until December 31, the Ministry added.

Security forces personnel who have been absent without leave on or before October 25 will be able to receive their discharge from military service during this period, Xinhua news agency reported.

Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne urged all deserters to visit the nearest security forces camp and take advantage of the amnesty.

