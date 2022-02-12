Stalin condoles Rahul Bajaj's death

By IANS | Published: February 12, 2022 07:03 PM2022-02-12T19:03:04+5:302022-02-12T19:10:15+5:30

Chennai, Feb 12 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of industrialist Rahul Bajaj. ...

Stalin condoles Rahul Bajaj's death | Stalin condoles Rahul Bajaj's death

Stalin condoles Rahul Bajaj's death

Next

Chennai, Feb 12 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of industrialist Rahul Bajaj.

In a statement, Stalin said: "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Rahul Bajaj, Chairman Emeritus of Bajaj Group and a philanthropist. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and friends."

Bajaj, 83, passed away on Saturday afternoon in Pune.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Tamil NaduBajaj GroupThe tamil naduSouthern states of tamil naduKarnataka border area development authorityKarnataka regional border development authorityTwitter tamil nadu