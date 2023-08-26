Stalin directs officials to focus on holistic development of Cauvery districts

Chennai, Aug 26 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday directed the district collectors of Cauvery delta districts to focus on holistic development of the area, saying that the industries must be promoted along with agriculture in these areas.

The Chief Minister was addressing the district collectors and other officials from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Myladuthurai and Nagapattinam to review the implementation of development and welfare measures.

He said that along with the growth of agriculture, focus should be on the overall development of these districts with the promotion of industries.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to give special focus to the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Chief Ministers Rural Road development programme, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Scehme.

He also directed the officials to take steps to increase the number of employable days under the MNREGS and directed officials to pay special attention to the blocks where the cropping has come down.

The Chief Minister expressed concern in the reduction of coconut cultivation area in several blocks in the Cauvery delta districts due to various factors including natural disasters and reduction in farm income and urged officials to implement schemes and plans to improve this.

He also directed officials of Myladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts to improve the conditions of roads in their districts before the commencement of the northeast monsoon season to prevent distress to commuters.

He said that the pass percentage in the tenth standard was less in Myladuthurai and asked the officials to take steps to improve this.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to focus on disbursing loans and other credit facilities to women self-help groups for the economic upliftment of these women.

He also asked officials for the periodic review of schemes and added that the success of any scheme lies in the proper review and implementation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor