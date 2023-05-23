Stalin embarks on 1-week visit to Singapore, Japan

Chennai, May 23 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday embarked on a one-week visit to Singapore and Japan in an effort to woo investors ahead of the Global Investors Meet in Chennai slated to be held in January 2024

A delegation accompanying the Chief Minister includes state Industries Minister T.R.B. Raaja and senior officials.

They will return home on May 31.

Stalin will first visit Singapore for two days during which he will meet Transport Minister S. Iswaran and Minister for Home Affairs and Law Shanmugham SC.

The Chief Minister and his delegation will also meet key industrial bodies in Singapore including Sembcorp, Capital Land investment and Temasek.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with Singapore University of Technology and Design, Singapore India Partnership office and Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce.

They will also participate in a cultural evening of the Tamil diaspora.

In Japan, where he will reach on May 25, Stalin will participate in a conference with the Japanese industries and invite them to invest in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin will also visit Osaka, the commercial city of Japan, and hold talks with CEOs of many industries.

He will have meetings with Yasutoshi Nishimura, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan in Tokyo. MoUs will be signed with two renowned industrial houses in Japan.

This is Stalin's second foreign visit after he assumed office in May 2021.

