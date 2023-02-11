Stalin expresses disappointment over Gadkari's 'non-cooperation' remarks

Chennai, Feb 11 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday wrote to Union Minister for Highways and Roads Nitin Gadkari, expressing disappointment on the BJP leader's statement "for completion of road projects, the Central government requires the cooperation of the state government".

"The stretch of the road in NH-4 from Chennai to Ranipet about which Dayanidhi Maran had asked a question, provides vital connectivity from Chennai ports to the industrial clusters in Kancheepuram, Vellore, Hosur, Ranipet and Krishnagiri," Stalin said in his letter.

Gadkari's statement "the Central government required the cooperation of the state governments to complete the projects", was in response to a question raised in the Parliament by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran.

"The road was very bad and that he had to plan recent visits to these towns by train."

Stalin said: "The request from our MP was very pointed but your reply was very general and non-committal and we are disappointed at this reply."

"The poor road conditions and the difficulties faced by road users have caused a major dent in the reputation of NHAI, which otherwise has been doing an excellent job in the state," Stalin said and requested Gadkari, to issue instructions to the NHAI officials to expedite the six-lane work, and to maintain the road stretch in good condition.

He said that the NHAI was earlier doing excellent work in Tamil Nadu and presently a dent in the reputation has happened about NHAI among the people of the state.

The Chief Minister also said that it was unfortunate that the impression that the state government was not cooperating with NHAI has been specifically mentioned in the Minister's reply in parliament.

