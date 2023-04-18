Stalin hails Sub-Inspector for speaking up on children's education

Chennai, April 18 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday congratulated Sub-Inspector of state police for speaking up on children's right for education.

A video of the police officer Paramasivam, who is a sub-inspector with the Tiruvallur district police, visiting a village and appealing to the families to send their children to schools is doing rounds on social media.

Taking to his official twitter handle, Chief Minister Stalin said, "I read the happy news in today's paper in the morning and I will share. The job of the police is not just to prevent crime, but they have a role to play in shaping a good society. I congratulate SI Paramasivam of Pennalurpet for speaking up for children's right to education."

As per the video, the Sub-Inspector had visited a village under the jurisdiction of his Pennalurpet police station premises in Tiruvallur district after the staff of a government school informed police that children were not turning up at school for the examinations.

Accompanied by an education department staff, police visited the village where the SI could be seen appealing to the public to approach him personally if they need help.

In the video, Paramsivan could be heard saying, "Whatever the issue may be, school fee, food, or domestic complaints, you are free to approach me at the police station."

He further said, "Do only one favour for me in return. Send these children to school. When they grow up and realise the ground realities, they are going to pose some hard questions at you (parents) for not sending them to schools."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor