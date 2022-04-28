Steel Minister inaugurates JSP's 1.4 MTPA rebar mill at Angul

Bhubaneswar, April 28 Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Thursday inaugurated the 1.4 million tonne per annum (MTPA) TMT rebar mill of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) at Angul in Odisha.

"Dedicated rebar mill of 1.4 MTPA capacity to the nation at JSPL's 6 MTPA integrated Steel Complex in Angul, Odisha," Singh said in a tweet.

"India has become the second-largest steel producer in the world, leaving behind the major economies, and the maximum amount of steel is produced in Odisha, he said. A

Singh also appreciated JSP's plan to expand the capacity of the steel plant to 25.2 MTPA and said about 10 per cent of India's steel will be produced in Angul by JSP by 2030.

Singh also appreciated JSP for its efforts to supply medical oxygen to the country during the Covid-19 pandemic as part of its CSR initiative.

"We are privileged that the Union minister dedicated the 1.4 MTPA TMT rebar mill at our Angul steelmaking facility. It is one of the most modern and largest rebar mills in the world," said Naveen Jindal, Chairman, JSP.

In addition to producing high-quality TMT rebars of different specifications for quality infrastructure building, the rebar mill will generate lakhs of indirect employments, Jindal said.

He thanked the Union and state governments for extending support to the steel industry, and mentioned that the vision of the Prime Minister for coal gasification technology is being translated into reality by JSP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor