'Stop threatening media', Kejriwal to PM's media advisor

New Delhi, Sep 18 Addressing Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) first Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan here on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the Prime Minister's media advisor of threatening the media.

"There's one gentleman named Hiren Joshi who works in the Prime Minister's Office. He is the media advisor to the Prime Minister. Editors and owners of big news channels have shown me the vulgar abuses and threatening notes he sends them," the AAP chief claimed.

Kejriwal alleged that Joshi sends messages saying 'if you show Kejriwal on your channel, we will do this or that', 'there is no need to cover AAP, you are misusing your channel' etc.

"Is this how you'll run the country, by threatening people," the Delhi CM asked.

"Today, I want to tell Hiren Joshiji that if someone leaks the screenshots of the messages you have sent to these editors on social media, you and the Prime Minister won't be able to show your faces in this country," Kejriwal said.

For the first time, all the elected representatives of AAP from across the nation met at the Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan on Sunday. The meeting was called to discuss ways to strengthen the party organisation.

Talking about allegations levelled against AAP MLAs, Kejriwal said, "Had Satyendar Jain been in any other country, he would have been given him the Bharat Ratna."

"They raided Manish Sisodia's house alleging liquor scam of Rs 144 crore. But nothing came out. On Saturday, they caught Amanatullah Khan. They will put everyone in jail. So everyone should prepare to go to jail for 3-4 months, but they cannot harm you. Jail is not that bad, even I have spent 15 days there. If everyone has the courage, then they can't do anything," Kehriwal said in his address to party representatives.

